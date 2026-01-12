/'International support will soon arrive': Iran's exiled Crown Prince Pahlavi hints at US strike as protest enters 3rd week

Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi announced new phase of Iran protest even as US-based rights group HRANA said that over 500 people have been killed in country's one of the most significant demonstration. Taking to X, Pahlavi said that the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic is shaken and “freedom is near.” He was referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led Iranian regime. Earlier he urged protesters to not leave the streets, adding that US President Donald Trump is watching. He also appealed to the US president to extend help to people of Iran, while hinting at his homecoming. Hinting at US strike, he said that “International support will soon arrive.”

In the next phase, Pahlavi told protesters inside Iran to make all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime’s propaganda as “legitimate targets.” He said that employees of state institutions, and the armed and security forces members have to choose between two options – stand with the people and become allies of the nation, or choose complicity with the murderers of the people. He also urged those protesting outside Iran to unfurl the Shah era flag on Iranian embassies and consulates and remove the regime's "disgraceful banner.”

Will Trump intervene?

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Iran was "looking at freedom, perhaps like never before," and added that the “USA stands ready to help.” Trump warned Iran's regime and said that if they shoot protesters, then the US will be involved. A day after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that America supports the “brave people of Iran."