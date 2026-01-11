/'Don't abandon streets, Trump seeing...': Iran's exiled Crown Prince Pahlavi's new appeal to protesters

Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to stay on the streets, saying Trump is watching and ready to help, while hinting at his return. Protests sparked by economic collapse have drawn harsh regime threats, including death penalty warnings, as the US voices support for demonstrators.
Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi renewed his call for protests to continue, adding that US President Donald Trump is watching. “In particular President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets,” Pahlavi said
Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi also hinted at his homecoming. He said, “My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side.” Earlier on Saturday, he said that he is preparing to ”return to the homeland."
The country’s exiled crown prince urged US President Donald Trump to intervene to help the people of Iran. He said that Trump is a “a man of peace and a man of your word” and so he must help the people of Iran.
US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Iran was "looking at freedom, perhaps like never before," and added that the “USA stands ready to help.” Trump warned Iran's regime and said that if they shoot protesters, then the US will be involved. A day after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that America supports the “brave people of Iran."
The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging. It was also triggered by anger over the rising cost of living and a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Shopkeepers and traders were the first group who took to streets
Iran on Jan 10 sharply vowed a crackdown with the country’s attorney general issuing a warning that anyone taking part in demonstrations will be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty. Khamenei called the demonstrators "vandals" and “saboteurs.” He predicted the "arrogant" US leader would be "overthrown" like the imperial dynasty that ruled Iran up to the 1979 revolution.