'Attempt to deflect...': Iran accuses Washington, Israel of igniting protest, US calls claims 'delusional'

The United States on Friday (Jan 9) said that Iran's foreign minister was "delusional" after he accused Israel and Washington of fueling the protests that have swept the Islamic republic. This comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that US President Donald Trump’s hands are “stained with the blood of Iranians.” Iranians are protesting for 13 days now against he rising cost of living and are demanding the end of the clerical system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

"This statement reflects a delusional attempt to deflect from the massive challenges the Iranian regime faces at home," a US State Department spokesperson said in response to the comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a visit to Lebanon.

What Abbas Araghchi said?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while visiting Lebanon, said that Iran does not want war with Israel or the United States, but is ready to fight back if attacked again. He also claimed that the Iranian government is seeking to “avoid” a larger problem and resolve the matter through dialogue. "What differs this time are statements by American and Israeli officials indicating their direct involvement and interference in the disturbances in Iran. They are trying hard to turn these peaceful protests into violence," he added.

Iranians took to the streets in new protests on Friday, even as authorities imposed an internet blackout as part of a crackdown. Amnesty International said the "blanket internet shutdown" aims to "hide the true extent of thegravehuman rights violationsand crimes under international lawthey are carrying outtocrush" the protests.

Khamenei warns Trump