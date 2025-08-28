Two senior advisers to US President Donald Trump — Peter Navarro and Kevin Hassett — have sharply criticised India for continuing to import oil from Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, accusing New Delhi of undermining global stability and threatening future US-India ties. This comes even as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the relationship between the United States and India as “very complicated,” but expressed optimism that both countries would “eventually come together.” Peter Navarro, Trump's trade advisor, who previously called India “the maharaja of tariffs,” has now blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ukraine war. Even when he was corrected by the news anchor, he maintained that it is ‘Modi’s war.' He seemed to be losing his calm and stated that Indians are arrogant about buying Russian oil. He also blamed India for resetting ties with China. Previously, Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that Trump had imposed tariffs on India to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war.

Navarro says Ukraine war is 'Modi's war'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro controversially asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was partly responsible for prolonging the war in Ukraine. He argued that India’s continued purchase of Russian oil was harming American interests and claimed U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding the conflict. When the anchor clarified that the war was initiated by Russia, Navarro insisted it was “Modi’s war,” criticising India’s stance as arrogant and calling on the country to act more responsibly as the world’s largest democracy.

“Everyone in America loses because India buys oil from Russia,” Navarro said, suggesting that American taxpayers are effectively subsidising the war. When the anchor corrected him, pointing out that it was "Putin’s war," Navarro doubled down: “No, I mean Modi’s war!” He continued, “The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘We can buy oil from whoever we want.’ India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world. Act like one!” Navarro's remarks reflect growing frustration in some US political circles over India’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow. New Delhi has consistently defended its energy purchases as a matter of national interest, arguing that it requires affordable energy for its 1.4 billion citizens. Adding to the criticism, Kevin Hassett, another top Trump-era economic adviser, warned that India’s position could jeopardise relations with Trump administration. “If the Indians don’t budge, then President Trump is not going to either,” Hassett said, implying that the president would take a harder line on India’s Russian energy ties even as a 50 per cent tariff kicks in.

India-US trade war

Trump, on July 31, imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations. In all, Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India is now in effect. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government's commitment towards farmers and small businesses. In a bold 'swadeshi' message, he said that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell ‘swadeshi’ goods, urging citizens to buy only 'Made in India' products this festival season. He also reiterated that the country won't compromise on the interests of farmers and small businesses.