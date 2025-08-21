/‘Laundromat for Kremlin’: Top US official slams India, accuses India of fuelling Russia’s war in Ukraine

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has sharply criticised India’s energy dealings with Moscow, accusing New Delhi of fuelling Russia’s war in Ukraine through what he called a “profiteering scheme.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday (August 21), Navarro described India as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” and argued that its purchases of Russian crude undermine Western sanctions while costing American taxpayers. His comments came just days before Washington is set to double tariffs on Indian goods.

Navarro says India’s oil imports are “nonsense”

Navarro, a key figure in President Donald Trump’s trade policy, dismissed claims that India needs Russian oil to meet its energy demands. “Before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India imported less than 1% of its oil from Russia,” he said. “So the argument, somehow, now is [that] the percentage has gone up to like 30 or 35%… somehow they need Russian oil to cool their homes, or cook, or drive their cars, is nonsense,” he added. He said Indian refiners were buying discounted crude, processing it, and reselling it at higher prices abroad. “It’s strictly profiteering,” Navarro said and accused India of being, “a laundromat for the Kremlin.”

Tariffs as leverage in Ukraine war

Navarro argued that money India earns from trade with the US is being funnelled back into Russian oil purchases, indirectly strengthening Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. “That’s insane, and President Trump sees that chessboard beautifully. You guys need to write about that. That’s what’s going on there. And in many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi,” he said.

He defended plans to raise tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50% on 27 August, saying India “doesn’t appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed.” He also accused New Delhi of “cozying up to Xi Jinping” while “perpetuating the war.”

Why isn't China facing the same warning?

Asked why China, another major buyer of Russian oil, was not facing similar tariff threats, Navarro replied, “We have 50% tariffs on China already.” He stopped short of directly linking Beijing’s oil imports from Moscow to Washington’s tariff policy but maintained that India’s role was more pressing in the current context.