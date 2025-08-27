The US-prosposed 50% tariff has been levied on India, which came into effect at 9.30 AM on Wednesday (August 27) morning. Left, right and centre, the Trump administration is out there slapping tariffs on countries exporting goods into America. Of late, it is India's oil trade with Russia that has not gone down well with the US president. He has warned that 25% additional tariffs shall be imposed. Essentially, the 50% will impact $48.2 billion worth of export merchandise.