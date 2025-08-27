Trump administration has been on a tariff-imposing spree. Today, the 50% tariff on India has come into effect, with that, Washington warns New Delhi of an additional 25% over oil trade with Russia.
The US-prosposed 50% tariff has been levied on India, which came into effect at 9.30 AM on Wednesday (August 27) morning. Left, right and centre, the Trump administration is out there slapping tariffs on countries exporting goods into America. Of late, it is India's oil trade with Russia that has not gone down well with the US president. He has warned that 25% additional tariffs shall be imposed. Essentially, the 50% will impact $48.2 billion worth of export merchandise.
In a draft order, the US Department of Homeland Security said, "The duties…are effective with respect to products of India that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27."