/'India supports peace': PM Modi hails US President Trump after Hamas agrees to release all hostages

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 4) hailed United States President Donald Trump after Hamas agreed to release all Oct 7 hostages according to his Gaza peace plan. In a statement, PM Modi said that indications of the release of hostages is “a significant step forward.” He also reaffirmed India's support to all efforts towards a “durable and just peace.” Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi welcomed Trump’s Gaza peace plan, stating that it provides a "viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region.” PM Modi added that he hoped “all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.” The post was later shared in Arabic and Hebrew as well.

What we know so far?

Hamas released a statement saying that it is ready to release all hostages. Trump's peace proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Trump said that Hamas' statement is a proof that they are ready for ‘lasting peace' and warned Israel that it would be ‘too dangerous’ to bomb Gaza right now.

Several world leaders also welcomed Hamas’ statement. Qatar, that helped in mediation with Hamas, supported Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire to stop bloodshed in Gaza. France stated that a ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza are within reach and urged swift action on Hamas' commitment. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Hamas’ acceptance of the US peace plan, calling it a major step toward peace.

Additionally, UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Hamas' statement on releasing hostages and engaging with President Trump’s proposal. He urged all sides to seize the chance to end the Gaza conflict, called for a permanent ceasefire and full humanitarian access, and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their mediation.