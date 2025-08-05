/‘India supports freedom of navigation in South China Sea’: MEA

India said on Tuesday that it supports freedom of navigation and legitimate commerce through the waters of the South China Sea, and that any differences between the parties concerned should be resolved peacefully. Replying to a question on the reaction of the Chinese foreign ministry to the recent joint naval exercises between India and the Philippines, saying no ‘third party’ intervention will be acceptable in the South China Sea, MEA Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran said in a media briefing, “We support freedom of navigation and legitimate commerce through the waters of the South China Sea. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region. Our position is based on the UN Conventions of the Law of the Sea. India also believes that any differences between the parties concerned should be resolved peacefully, without resorting to threat or force.”

A spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command had earlier said, “The Philippines has been rallying an external country to interfere in the South China Sea by organizing so-called joint patrols, which undermine regional peace and stability. PLA Southern Theater Command’s forces remain on high alert, resolutely defending national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

In the special briefing on the visit of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, Kumaran said, “The visit commenced yesterday and will go on till 8th August. This is the first visit of President Marcos to India in his official capacity. The visit is significant as it comes as we mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Philippines in 1949.”

India, Philippines announce ‘strategic partnership’

“During this visit, both PM Modi and President Marcos have agreed to elevate the India-Philippines bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, aimed at furthering our engagements across a vast number of sectors, including political cooperation, defence, security and maritime cooperation, trade and investment cooperation, healthcare and pharma, cooperation in science and technology, space, connectivity, digital economy, FinTech, consular matters, culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and closer cooperation on regional, multilateral, and international issues of mutual interest,” the secretary added.

‘Our bilateral trade has crossed $3 billion’: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, India and the Philippines announced a “strategic partnership” after talks between PM Narendra Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

PM Modi said, “We have decided to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership. Our bilateral trade is rising constantly, and it has crossed $3 billion. To further strengthen it, our priority is to complete India-Asean Free Trade Review as soon as possible.”

India, Philippines announce free e-visas for tourists

MEA Secretary Kumaran also shared with the media that India has announced free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines. The Philippines has also enabled visa-free entry for Indian tourists for up to 14 days. “We expect these measures to boost tourism exchanges, commercial linkages, and people-to-people interactions,” he said.