/‘Immediately evacuate Tehran!’ Trump warns Iran amid escalating tensions in Middle East

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 17) urged residents of Tehran to leave, reiterating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warnings amid the military conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account during a Group of Seven summit in Canada, without providing further details.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” the US president said.

This comes minutes later Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth announced that the United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its “defensive posture” as the deadly conflict between Israel and Iran continued for the fourth night.

“Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility,” Hegseth posted on X. “Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region.”

Talking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump expressed confidence that Iran would eventually sign a nuclear deal with the US, warning that Washington will be “doing something” once he leaves the international summit. He did not specify what possible actions the US plans to take.

“I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed,” Trump said.

“As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.”

Trump also said that Iran was not winning its conflict with Israel and should re-enter negotiations “before it's too late”.

“They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late,” Trump told reporters at a G7 summit in Canada.

He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”