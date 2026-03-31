/'If Iran is wise, they'll cut a deal': Hegseth claims regime 'Change has occurred in Tehran'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (March 31) said "the last job anyone wants right now is leadership of the IRGC and a top position in the Iranian regime," as the US military killed several senior leaders in Tehran in decapitation strikes as the war in West Asia enters its second month.

He referred to the Iranian regime as the "new regime" and said change has occurred in Tehran, while suggesting that "if Iran is wise, they'll cut a deal." The Defence Secretary reiterated his warning, saying, "If Tehran doesn't make a deal, the war will continue with more intensity."

Hegseth also said he made an unannounced trip to West Asia over the weekend and visited troops that are part of the military operations. However, he refrained from disclosing his place of visit for security reasons.

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"The trip was an honour," and "witnessed the best of America," Pete Hegseth said, as he, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, held a briefing on Iran after 12 days.

Hegseth claimed that the "past 24 hours saw the lowest number of enemy missiles fired by Iran," as the US has decimated its supporting infrastructure and missile and drone facilities, resulting in weakening Tehran's capacity to launch these weapons.



"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," he added.

On the issue of negotiations with Iran, the Pentagon chief talks about ending the Iran war, and making progress even as the more than month-long US-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic continued.

"They are very real. They are ongoing, they are active, and I think, gaining strength," Hegseth said.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)