/'I think that we are making progress': Vance hints optimism in Iran negotiations but nuclear Red line remains

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday (May 13) that the United States continues to make progress in ongoing negotiations with Iran, even as talks face growing challenges due to what he described as unsatisfactory responses from Tehran in recent weeks. Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Vance said senior members of the administration remain actively engaged with both American negotiators and regional allies as diplomatic efforts continue. “I spent a good amount of time on the phone with both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff this morning, and a number of our friends in the Arab world this morning,” Vance told reporters. “Look, I think that we are making progress. The fundamental question is, do we make enough progress that we satisfy the president’s red line?”

Kushner and Witkoff are currently leading the administration’s diplomatic outreach regarding Iran, as Washington seeks to prevent further escalation in the Middle East while attempting to revive a workable framework for long-term regional stability. Despite signs of movement in negotiations, Vance acknowledged that recent responses from Tehran have fallen short of US expectations, creating uncertainty over whether both sides can eventually reach a comprehensive agreement. The vice president reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the administration’s top priority and the key condition for any future deal.

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“The red line is very simple,” Vance said, adding that the president needs to feel confident that we’ve put several protections in place such that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Vance stressed that the White House remains focused on ensuring strict safeguards and verification measures are included in any diplomatic arrangement with Tehran. According to administration officials, the US continues to coordinate closely with allies in the Middle East and Europe while monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities and regional actions.

The negotiations come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension across the region, with concerns growing over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, military activities, and its role in broader regional conflicts. Oil markets and global security analysts have been closely watching developments, as any collapse in diplomacy could further destabilise the Middle East and impact global energy prices. While the administration has projected cautious optimism, officials have also made clear that the president is unwilling to accept any agreement that fails to permanently block Iran’s path to developing nuclear weapons.

The talks represent one of the most significant foreign policy challenges facing the administration, as Washington attempts to balance diplomatic engagement with increasing pressure from allies demanding stronger action against Tehran. Analysts say the coming weeks could prove critical in determining whether negotiations move toward a breakthrough or slide into another period of confrontation between the two countries.