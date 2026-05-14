/US Senate confirms Kevin Warsh as next Federal Reserve Chair amid rising inflation

The US Senate on Wednesday (May 13) confirmed Kevin Warsh as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve, placing him at the helm of a central bank facing mounting political pressure and persistently high inflation. The Senate approved Warsh in a 54-45 vote, with Republicans narrowly controlling the chamber and backing President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Jerome Powell. Previously regarded as a strong inflation-focused policymaker, Warsh has recently aligned more closely with Trump’s calls for lower interest rates, a stance that has intensified concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence. Warsh, who will serve a four-year term, has pledged to bring ‘regime change’ to the central bank, criticizing the Fed for becoming overly political and too transparent in its communications.

However, with inflation remaining above the Fed’s long-term two-percent target and rising amid tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict, analysts believe Warsh may struggle to convince policymakers to cut rates quickly. That could expose him to criticism from Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Powell over interest-rate decisions.

"Warsh's biggest challenge will likely be dealing with President Trump," said David Wessel. "The president does not respect the independence of the Fed, and he wants interest rates to be lower."

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Fed independence under pressure

In January, Powell revealed that a Justice Department criminal investigation into cost overruns tied to a Federal Reserve renovation project was being used to pressure monetary policy decisions. The probe followed Trump’s separate attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from the board. The investigation into Powell has since been dropped as the administration sought to ease Warsh’s path to confirmation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of removing Cook.

Both actions were ‘unprecedented’, according to Kathryn Judge, an expert in banking law. While noting that Warsh was Trump’s choice, just as Powell had once been, Judge said there was little indication the political pressure would stop. "Fed officials have been put on notice that this president is willing to use all available tools to bully them into acceding to his demands," she said.

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Economic challenges ahead

Warsh assumes leadership as the US economy continues to grapple with ongoing economic instability. The pandemic pushed inflation far beyond the Fed’s target, with consumer prices peaking at 9.1 per cent in 2022. Although inflation has eased, American households continue to struggle with elevated living costs. In April, annual inflation climbed to a three-year high of 3.8 percent, driven partly by rising oil prices linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

At the same time, the Fed must balance its mandate to maintain maximum employment. While unemployment has remained around 4.3 per cent, overall job growth has been inconsistent, with most gains concentrated in the healthcare sector. Labor shortages caused by an aging population and Trump’s deportation policies have further complicated the economic picture. The Fed now faces a difficult balancing act: raise interest rates to curb inflation or lower them to support economic growth.

A divided Federal Reserve

Warsh also inherits growing divisions within the Fed’s rate-setting committee. At the central bank’s latest meeting, three members publicly suggested that additional rate hikes may be necessary to fight inflation, an unusually open disagreement. "One of Warsh's challenges is that the Fed does seem divided, at times along partisan lines, which is a change from the past," said Wessel. Another unusual development is that Powell plans to remain on the Federal Reserve board after stepping down as chair, marking the first time in more than 70 years that an outgoing chair has stayed on.