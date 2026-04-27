/‘I don’t expect forgiveness’: What did the suspected shooter say in message to family before the attack?

Authorities in the US are examining text messages allegedly sent by shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen to his family shortly before he opened fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday (April 25), as investigators seek to establish a motive behind the attack. According to officials, Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, apologised in the note and acknowledged betraying the trust of those close to him. “Let me start off by apologising to everyone whose trust I abused,” the message read, adding, “I don’t expect forgiveness.”

The suspect, who worked part-time as a teacher and also developed video games, allegedly outlined his intention to target members of the administration and expressed political anger in the statement sent before the incident.

Citing law enforcement sources, authorities said Allen had shown signs of increasingly radical behaviour in recent years. His sister told investigators that he had become involved in left-wing activism in Los Angeles, frequently made extreme statements, acquired firearms and practised regularly at a shooting range.

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Officials said the situation escalated in recent days when Allen travelled from Los Angeles to Washington, via Chicago, and checked into a hotel hosting the annual event attended by US President Donald Trump and senior administration figures.

Armed with a .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, the suspect allegedly sent another message to family members referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and voicing anti-Trump sentiments before attempting to breach security on Saturday night.

How did the incident unfold?

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN that the suspect managed to fire a few shots, striking a Secret Service agent wearing a bulletproof vest. The agent was protected by the vest, and the suspect was swiftly apprehended, while Trump and other officials were rushed to safety inside the venue.

Investigators are now reviewing the suspect’s statement and social media activity, which Trump has described as “anti-Christian”, while also interviewing family members to better understand what may have driven the alleged attack.

“We’re still looking to try to understand a motive. From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration,” Blanche said. The message reportedly included grievances over detention conditions and referred to Trump as a “traitor”, offering potential clues for investigators.