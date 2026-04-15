/‘Fell for the lies’: Eric Swalwell’s friend reveals details of his past amid sexual misconduct allegations

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego has admitted he “fell for the lies” surrounding former congressman Eric Swalwell, as multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against Swalwell continue to unfold.

Speaking outside his office in Washington DC, Gallego acknowledged that he had heard rumours about Swalwell’s flirtatious behaviour with women but never confronted him directly. He said the accusations, brought forward by five women, came as a complete shock after Swalwell had denied any wrongdoing.

According to a report by the New York Post, Gallego said, “I fell for it,” adding that Swalwell had become “very good at being a predator” and “extremely proficient at lying to us, lying to his family, lying to his community.”

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Gallego noted that while Swalwell had a reputation for being “flirty”, his own interactions with Swalwell’s wife and family had led him to question whether such claims were fair. However, he admitted that he now regrets not addressing the rumours earlier. “I regret it,” he said, acknowledging that he should have spoken to Swalwell when he first heard concerns.

In emotional remarks, Gallego said he had trusted Swalwell but was angered by the alleged harm caused. “It hurts the fact that he hurt a lot of people. And it pi**es me off that now we all have to deal with all of his BS, his family, the poor victims that are still going to have to seek justice,” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Swalwell stepped down from his congressional position in California on Tuesday after a fifth woman accused him of sexual misconduct. The Democrat had been leading a campaign to become the next governor of California before the allegations surfaced.

In a statement posted on social media, Swalwell denied all accusations, saying, “I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made, but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee has launched an inquiry into whether Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct with an employee he supervises. The panel announced the probe on April 13, stressing that the investigation does not imply any wrongdoing.