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  • /‘I never thought he would respond… and he actually did’: Influencer’s claim deepens crisis for Eric Swalwell’s sexual misconduct allegation

‘I never thought he would respond… and he actually did’: Influencer’s claim deepens crisis for Eric Swalwell’s sexual misconduct allegation

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 10:57 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 10:57 IST
‘I never thought he would respond… and he actually did’: Influencer’s claim deepens crisis for Eric Swalwell’s sexual misconduct allegation

Democratic United States Representative Eric Swalwell attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW)'s Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles, California, on January 10, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

CNN reported multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Eric Swalwell, including an alleged 2024 assault supported by medical records. Several women described a pattern of behaviour involving coerced sexualized interactions.

US Congressman Eric Swalwell is facing intensifying scrutiny after fresh reporting by CNN expanded on earlier claims published by the San Francisco Chronicle, detailing allegations of sexual misconduct from four women, including social media creator Ally Sammarco.

According to CNN, Sammarco alleged that her interaction with Swalwell began as a political exchange on social media, when she had a relatively small following. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.” She claimed that the exchange later escalated, with Swalwell allegedly sending unsolicited nude messages.

CNN reported that it reviewed screenshots of dozens of messages between Swalwell and multiple women. While many of the texts were described as flirtatious in tone, the network noted that none of the messages it examined was sexually explicit.

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The report builds on earlier coverage by the San Francisco Chronicle, which described Swalwell’s campaign as “imploding” amid the allegations, citing staff departures and growing internal concern within his political operation.

In addition to Sammarco’s account, CNN detailed allegations from three other women, each describing varying forms of inappropriate behaviour. One woman, identified as a former staffer, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Swalwell in 2024.

Swalwell's response

Swalwell shared a video on the social media platform X and wrote, “Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them.”

Details on CNN report

CNN said it reviewed evidence supporting significant portions of the claims, including medical records and contemporaneous messages. The woman reportedly texted friends and family shortly after the alleged incident, stating, “I was sexually assaulted on Thursday,” followed by “By Eric.” She also provided medical documentation indicating she underwent testing for a sexually transmitted disease and a pregnancy test following the alleged assault.

The network further reported that it examined correspondence between Swalwell and another woman, including a photograph he allegedly sent that aligned with his presence in her city on the evening they met in person.

According to CNN, several of the women described a similar pattern of behaviour, alleging that Swalwell cultivated a sense of personal attention and importance in their interactions before the exchanges turned increasingly sexual. The women told the outlet they often felt compelled to reciprocate due to his position of power and influence.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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