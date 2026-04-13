/Eric Swalwell quits California governor race amid sexual assault allegations. Details here

Eric Swalwell has suspended his campaign for governor of California following multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, marking a dramatic turn in an already volatile race to succeed Gavin Newsom. The Democratic congressman, once seen as a frontrunner in the contest, announced his decision in a statement posted online, saying he would fight what he described as “serious, false allegations” but that doing so should not involve his campaign.

The allegations were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, which cited a former staff member who accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent. According to CNN, at least three other women have accused the lawmaker of misconduct, including claims that he sent unsolicited explicit messages and nude photographs.

Swalwell, 45, has denied the accusations, calling them “flat false” and suggesting they were part of an effort to derail his gubernatorial bid. He also apologised for what he described as “mistakes in judgment” in his past. The fallout was swift. Senior Democrats, including House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, called on him to withdraw from the race. Key endorsements were also pulled, with California senator Adam Schiff and senator Alex Padilla urging him to step aside.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His campaign infrastructure quickly unravelled. Co-chairs Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray resigned, while allies distanced themselves. Arizona senator Ruben Gallego withdrew his endorsement, expressing regret for previously defending Swalwell.

Legal pressure also mounted. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has opened a criminal investigation into a separate sexual assault allegation reportedly dating to 2024. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security said it is examining claims that Swalwell employed a Brazilian national without proper work authorisation. The controversy has also spilt into Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have indicated that a vote to expel Swalwell could be considered.