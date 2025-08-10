/‘Fake starving children’: Netanyahu slams Gaza famine claims; introduces three-step plan to improve aid distribution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied accusations that his government is starving Gaza’s civilian population, saying that only hostages held by Hamas are being deliberately deprived of food. Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu claimed the media had relied on Hamas-provided figures and “distorted” the reality on the ground. He criticised images of “fake starving children”, including one used on the front page of the New York Times. He also drew a historical comparison, saying, “Every massacre of the Jewish people was preceded by massive vilification.”

Plans to expand humanitarian aid routes

Netanyahu said he was in discussions with the United States about “additional measures” to boost humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza. The territory is experiencing severe food shortages due to Israel’s blockade and ongoing restrictions.

“In the meantime, what we are doing, as I said, is designate safe quarters, expand the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution points and they are trying to bring in more resources, hope to recruit some international organisations, maybe, god willing, the UN if they ever decide to actually do something for the Palestinian people that does not go through Hamas,” he said. He added that Israel is looking to increase airdrops of supplies, though he stressed that ground routes remain more effective for delivering aid.

Hamas accused of stealing supplies

Netanyahu again blamed Hamas for the crisis, accusing the group of stealing aid intended for civilians. He showed an image of what he said were tonnes of uncollected supplies in Gaza, brought in through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

He outlined a three-step plan to improve aid distribution:

1. Creating safe corridors for humanitarian delivery.

2. Increasing GHF-run distribution points.

3. Expanding airdrops by Israeli forces and partner countries.

Safe zones for civilians