Four airports — three in Canada and one in the United States — were reportedly hacked on Tuesday (Oct 16) and displayed pro-Hamas, anti-Israel and anti-Trump messages. Sparking safety concerns, the hackers disrupted flight information display screen and criticised US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They also called for ‘Free Palestine.' The hackers claimed responsibility for the cyber attack through the phrase ‘Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here.' It is unclear if Hamas is directly responsible for the attack. All affected airports serve domestic routes.

The airports under the attack were Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania. Footage and audio clips of the incidents circulated on social media shows hacked screens with messages such as “Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably.” At Harrisburg International Airport, a female voice was heard over the loudspeaker saying “Free Palestine,” using profanities directed at Trump and Netanyahu. This latest event adds to a series of cyberattacks targeting airports globally. Just the previous month, multiple European airports, including London Heathrow, faced similar disruptions caused by cyber intrusions.

Investigations underway

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), supported by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, is actively investigating the cyber breaches at the Canadian airports. In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration and officials from Harrisburg International Airport are conducting their own inquiries. A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport told Reuters that attackers breached third-party cloud software managing airport systems at four smaller regional airports. Victoria and Windsor airports also said they quickly switched to internal systems, restoring normal operations within hours.