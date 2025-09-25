Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyberattack: Who is behind this attack? Details inside

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Britain’s largest carmaker, has extended the shutdown of its factories until Oct 1 after a major cyberattack earlier this month. The attack has left its operations seriously damaged and has also affects its smaller suppliers. The luxury brand, owned by India’s Tata Motors, runs three plants in the United Kingdom (UK) and normally build around 1,000 cars in a day. The halt in production is costing the company nearly £50 million ($68 million) every week, according to the BBC.

The breach was first detected on 31 Aug, 2025, when JLR shut down its global systems to stop the cyber attack from spreading. Production work at the Solihull plant was badly affected, and dealers across the UK were unable to register vehicles.

At first, JLR said customer that data had not been compromised. But after working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and other outside experts, the company admitted that “some customer data has been affected or stolen.” It has not revealed what type of data was exposed, but it could include -

Personal details (names, addresses, phone numbers, emails)

Financial data (bank details, card information)

Vehicle records and service history

Insurance and financing details

Login information for online services and mobile apps

Following the news, Tata Motors’ stock also dropped by 6.5% in five days, with most of the fall happening after the cyberattack was reported.

Who are the hackers behind the attack?