/'Export operations for crude and byproducts continue normally', says Venezuela despite Trump 'blockade'

Venezuela has strongly rejected the notion that its oil exports have been impacted by US sanctions, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a total blockade. In a statement, state-owned oil company PDVSA insisted that its operations remain unaffected, with crude oil exports and related shipments continuing as usual. "Oil tankers associated with PDVSA are still active," the company confirmed.

Trump had declared on Tuesday (December 16) that a comprehensive blockade would be imposed on all oil tankers linked to Venezuela, restricting the flow of oil in and out of the country. He also warned of the "largest Armada ever assembled in South America," referring to the US military's presence in the Caribbean, which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Despite these threats, Venezuela's military, which backs President Nicolas Maduro, vowed not to be intimidated, asserting that the country would not bow to external pressure. PDVSA, for its part, stated that the company’s operations and workforce remain steadfast, unaffected by the ongoing sanctions or military posturing.

