/'Export operations for crude and byproducts continue normally', says Venezuela despite Trump 'blockade'

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 21:13 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 21:16 IST
US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has said that crude oil exports remain unaffected despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a US blockade against Venezuelan tankers

Venezuela has strongly rejected the notion that its oil exports have been impacted by US sanctions, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a total blockade. In a statement, state-owned oil company PDVSA insisted that its operations remain unaffected, with crude oil exports and related shipments continuing as usual. "Oil tankers associated with PDVSA are still active," the company confirmed.

Trump had declared on Tuesday (December 16) that a comprehensive blockade would be imposed on all oil tankers linked to Venezuela, restricting the flow of oil in and out of the country. He also warned of the "largest Armada ever assembled in South America," referring to the US military's presence in the Caribbean, which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Despite these threats, Venezuela's military, which backs President Nicolas Maduro, vowed not to be intimidated, asserting that the country would not bow to external pressure. PDVSA, for its part, stated that the company’s operations and workforce remain steadfast, unaffected by the ongoing sanctions or military posturing.

Venezuelan military 'not intimidated' by Trump threats: Defence ministry

The Venezuelan military on Wednesday (December 17) said that it was not intimidated by threats from Donald Trump, who has ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil vessels heading to and leaving the South American country. "We say to the US government and its president that we are not intimidated by their crude and arrogant threats," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at an event, surrounded by senior commanders who have repeatedly vowed loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro. "The dignity of this homeland is neither negotiable nor cowed by absolutely anyone," the minister added.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

