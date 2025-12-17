Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the calls in the West to prepare for a “major war” with Russia on Wednesday (Dec 17). He described it as a "hysteria" and "a lie". The Russian president's remark came after the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks in Berlin last week. He had said that the military bloc should be "prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured".

Putin said in response, "I have repeatedly stated: this is a lie, nonsense, pure nonsense about some imaginary Russian threat to European countries. But this is being done quite deliberately."

In a speech in Berlin, NATO Secretary General Rutte said many allies of the alliance did not feel the urgency of Russia's threat in Europe.

"We are Russia's next target. I fear that too many are quietly complacent. Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now," Rutte said.