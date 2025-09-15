/‘Evil woman’: TikTok user slammed by Musk, netizens for inciting violence against Charlie Kirk’s wife and children

Amid the controversy surrounding the assassination of US President Donald Trump’s ally and right-wing activist, Charlie Kirk, a woman is receiving backlash over a social media video where she is instigating violence against Kirk’s family. In a video shared by the woman who goes by ‘Estoy Dokusei’ on Instagram or Noryy Bell on TikTok, she says that Kirk’s wife and children should also be murdered. The video has gone viral on social media as Netizens slam her.

In the clip, the woman says, “Don't let it stop with him. Get rid of the whole family, his wife and kids too. Get rid of them all. And the ones that are above him,” adding, “Y’all want results without putting in the work. You gon’ have to take out trash to get a clean house.”

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). His wife, Erika Frantzve, has vowed that her husband’s movement would not end. The couple had two children together, a one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

Who is Estoy Dokusei or Noryy Bell?

Dokusei’s last post on Instagram was posted in 2023; however, a recent story posted on her profile was about the Charlie Kirk shooting, according to reports. She shared a photo of other people who were killed at a young age, adding to the conversation about Kirk being killed at the age of 31.

According to her LinkedIn, shared by X users, she describes herself as ‘a recording artist and actor.’

“I am a creative producer, dominate in music and short films. Im an actor and songwriter, raised in Johannesburg, South Africa which heavily influenced my style of art. I’m just creatively driven to influence the world with beautiful art,” her profile reads, adding that she studied at Georgia State University and worked as a server before venturing as an artist in 2017. According to her LinkedIn, she is listed as ‘unemployed’ as of July 2025.

Netizens slam ‘evil woman’

The woman is facing severe backlash over the video, with even Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the video, calling her an “evil woman”.

One user commented, “This is what the vast majority of Americans don’t realize is out there. They think the other side just likes different policies and approaches but that’s not true anymore. They wish death upon their fellow humans if they don’t comply with their beliefs.”

“These people are brainwashed talking to some other idiots worse than them spreading hate and violence. Until they are made an example out of them nothing will change,” another wrote.

A person said, “Calling for the assassination of Charlie Kirk’s widow and children isn’t ‘free speech’ it’s a prosecutable threat.”