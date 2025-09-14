/Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept 10. The FBI arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who allegedly lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has THIS to say about their relationship
Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries.
After massive manhunt, a 22-YO man named Tyler Robinson was named as his murderer by the FBI. The FBI has arrested him. Since then, rumour mill and speculations are rife about this man. He allegedly lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Tyler Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender individual named Lance Twiggs. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Cox, when asked directly about the nature of their relationship, responded, “Yes, I can confirm that,” as reported by AFP. He further clarified that Twiggs was “a male transitioning to a female” and described the individual as Robinson’s “romantic partner.”
Turning Point USA has announced the details of Charlie Kirk's funeral. The event will be held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.