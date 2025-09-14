LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation

Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:20 IST

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept 10. The FBI arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who allegedly lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has THIS to say about their relationship

Charlie Kirk's death case: Updates
1 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk's death case: Updates

Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries.

Tyler Robinson - Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter
2 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Tyler Robinson - Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter

After massive manhunt, a 22-YO man named Tyler Robinson was named as his murderer by the FBI. The FBI has arrested him. Since then, rumour mill and speculations are rife about this man. He allegedly lived with transgender partner Lance Twiggs.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox REVEALS if Tyler Robinson lived with Lance Twiggs
3 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Utah Governor Spencer Cox REVEALS if Tyler Robinson lived with Lance Twiggs

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that Tyler Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender individual named Lance Twiggs. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Cox, when asked directly about the nature of their relationship, responded, “Yes, I can confirm that,” as reported by AFP. He further clarified that Twiggs was “a male transitioning to a female” and described the individual as Robinson’s “romantic partner.”

Charlie Kirk's funeral
4 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk's funeral

Turning Point USA has announced the details of Charlie Kirk's funeral. The event will be held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Trending Photo

5 small landlocked nations with surprisingly powerful air forces
6

5 small landlocked nations with surprisingly powerful air forces

'Trans partner' Lance Twiggs first reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder REVEALED - What is Tyler Robinson doing during the probe?
5

'Trans partner' Lance Twiggs first reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder REVEALED - What is Tyler Robinson doing during the probe?

Tyler Robinson’s childhood: What neighbours are saying now
7

Tyler Robinson’s childhood: What neighbours are saying now

Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation
4

Was Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson living with 'transgender partner' Lance Twiggs? Utah Governor makes BIG revelation

Top Emmy winning shows of all time: Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown and more
8

Top Emmy winning shows of all time: Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown and more