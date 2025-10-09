/'Everybody's liking me now': Trump speaks to Netanyahu after Hamas agrees for first phase of Gaza peace plan

United States President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel and Hamas agreed for the first phase of Gaza peace plan. Speaking to media outlets, Trump said that Gaza will be a peaceful and safer place now. The US president also said that Netanyahu now thinks that he will be liked by everybody and people will love Israel again. Trump also mentioned Iran and said that such a war situation may not happen again.

Trump said, “It's brought the whole world together. It's amazing. I've never seen anything. It's so good for Israel. I spoke to Bibi Netanyahu just a little while ago, he called. He said. I can't believe it, he said. Everybody's liking me now if they meaning him, he said. And I said that more importantly, they're loving Israel again and they really are. It's said Israel cannot fight the world.”

He also added, “I don't know if it could ever happen again. It was just a set of circumstances, like, for instance, taking out the nuclear, the potential nuclear power of Iran." The Republican president, "Well Gaza is going to be a peaceful, much safer place. Obviously it's been blown to pieces and this is just not by Israel. This is over years and years and years."

First phase of Gaza plan agreed by Israel and Hamas

Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump announced, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a written statement that all the hostages held by Hamas “will be home soon.” He said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement. In the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, during the high-stakes talks, senior envoys from the US, Qatar and Turkey were present. Trump was represented by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israel was represented by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu.

How Israel and Hamas responded after the first phase decision

In a statement, Hamas confirmed it has agreed for a hostage-prisoner exchange and an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. But the group called on Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire.