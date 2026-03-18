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‘Divorce paper’ bloodshed: Woman commits suicide after shooting husband at US' Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 09:06 IST
‘Divorce paper’ bloodshed: Woman commits suicide after shooting husband at US' Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

Native Air medevac helicopter airlifts shooting victim to El Paso hospital after Holloman Air Force Base security breach. Photograph: (Combination created using images from X)

Story highlights

Holloman AFB Shooting: A fatal shooting at the Holloman Air Force Base Shoppette (NM), a US Air Base in New Mexico, triggered a 93-sq-mile lockdown. One woman is dead; a male service member was medevaced to El Paso in critical condition after the shooting. All we know.

ALAMOGORDO: A "domestic nightmare" turned into a high-stakes security breach at a US military base in New Mexico on Tuesday (Mar 17). The shooting incident at Holloman Air Force Base left a woman dead and a service member fighting for his life. Here's all we know.

What happened at the Holloman AFB shoppette?

According to reports, the shooting erupted at the base Shoppette (convenience store) after a woman allegedly attempted to serve her husband with divorce papers. In a chilling escalation, the woman opened fire on a vehicle which was reportedly occupied by children, before turning the gun on herself as military security moved in.

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Is the active shooter at Holloman Air Force Base still at large?

No, the shooter, according to reports, died after turning the gun on herself. Soon after the shooting, the US military base was put under lockdown. The 49th Wing has since lifted the 93-square-mile base lockdown, but the facility remains on high alert as investigators piece together how a private dispute turned into a fatal active-shooter event at one of New Mexico's most sensitive military installations.

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Who are the Victims of the New Mexico Base Shooting?

Reports indicate that the shooter, who has yet to be identified, has died in the horrific incident. One service member, purportedly the woman's husband, was injured in the attack. A Native Air medevac helicopter was used to airlift the husband to a hospital in El Paso.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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