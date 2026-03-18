ALAMOGORDO: A "domestic nightmare" turned into a high-stakes security breach at a US military base in New Mexico on Tuesday (Mar 17). The shooting incident at Holloman Air Force Base left a woman dead and a service member fighting for his life. Here's all we know.

What happened at the Holloman AFB shoppette?

According to reports, the shooting erupted at the base Shoppette (convenience store) after a woman allegedly attempted to serve her husband with divorce papers. In a chilling escalation, the woman opened fire on a vehicle which was reportedly occupied by children, before turning the gun on herself as military security moved in.

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Is the active shooter at Holloman Air Force Base still at large?

No, the shooter, according to reports, died after turning the gun on herself. Soon after the shooting, the US military base was put under lockdown. The 49th Wing has since lifted the 93-square-mile base lockdown, but the facility remains on high alert as investigators piece together how a private dispute turned into a fatal active-shooter event at one of New Mexico's most sensitive military installations.

Who are the Victims of the New Mexico Base Shooting?