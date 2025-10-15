/'Disappointed' Trump says Putin should have won Ukraine war 'in a week' - Did he just pick side before ending the conflict?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 15) recently expressed his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and claimed that Putin should have won the war “in a week.” Speaking during a White House lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump described the war as “horrible” and one of the deadliest events since World War II. He lamented that Putin, despite their once good relationship, continues to engage in the war, saying, “He’s going into four years of a war that he should have won in one week.”

“I am very disappointed because Vladimir Putin and I had a very good relationship. Probably still do…I don’t know why he continues with this war. This war has been so bad for him. He’s going into four years of a war that he should have won in one week,” Trump told Milei.

Trump estimated that Russia has lost close to 1.5 million soldiers and stressed the immense human cost of the war. His remarks came just days before a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where US support for Kyiv will be a key topic. Trump also hinted at possible direct talks with Russia about sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, reiterating his hope for a diplomatic resolution.