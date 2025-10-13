/Trump threatens Russia with long range Tomohawk missiles, says 'I may...'

United States President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with supplying Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. While being asked whether there is a possibility of sending Tomahawks to Ukraine in order to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government , Trump said "we'll see... I may", it would provide "a new step of aggression" in Ukraine's war with Russia.

Travelling on Air Force One en route to Israel Trump said, “I might say, ‘Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.’ The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

“I might tell them that if the war is not settled — that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moscow reacts to Trump's remarks

The statement comes amid Moscow raising concerns about the possibility of the US supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could escalate the war further.

Speaking to a Russian state television Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern." He added "Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides."

Vladimir Putin has regularly warned US against supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine as it would "cross a red line" and lead to further hostilities.

Tomohawk missile's range and capabilities

The all-weather, jet-powered, subsonic cruise missile has a range of 2,500 km (1,500 miles), which puts Moscow within reach for Ukraine. The missiles' design makes it compatible with a range of warheads, including high-explosive, submunitions, and bunker-busters.