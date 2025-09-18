/'Putin let me down': Trump expresses disappointment amid failing Russia-Ukraine peace talks as UK PM demands 'more pressure' on Moscow

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed a press conference on Thursday (Sep 18). While Starmer criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that his real face is out with his renewed offensive against Ukraine, Trump confessed that he thought solving Russia-Ukraine war would be “easiest” for him, but that is not the case and the Russian president has “let him down.” However, he expressed confidence that he will get this done. Before coming to power in his second term, Trump had said that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day. His latest remark comes almost a month after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in Alaska stating that this would lead to peace deal - but nothing has transpired so far.

"I thought Russia-Ukraine war was the easiest to stop but Putin has let me down...I thought it may be easiest....As you know, we are working for solution of Israel and Gaza..we are working to solve so many conflicts...we will get Israel-Gaza done...likewise, Russia and Ukraine will also be done, but you never know in war," Trump said.

"In recent days, Putin has shown his true face mounting the biggest attack since the invasion began, with yet more bloodshed, yet more innocents killed, and unprecedented violations of NATO airspace," Starmer said during his opening remarks to a press conference. "These are not the actions of someone who wants peace. So we've discussed today how we can build our defenses to further support Ukraine, and decisively increase the pressure on Putin to get him to agree a peace deal that will last," Starmer added. Trump also added that Russian soldiers are being killed more than Ukrainian soldiers. He also declared that the war wouldn't have happened if he was the President.

Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership

On Thursday (September 18), US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially signed a landmark technology partnership aimed at boosting collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy. Describing the deal as "groundbreaking," Starmer said that its significance, calling it the largest investment package in British history. He also highlighted that in May, the UK became the first nation to secure a trade deal with the US during his second term, calling it a priority because of the strength and depth of the bilateral ties. Prime Minister Starmer spoke to the UK’s global influence, pointing out that while the country may not match the US in sheer economic size, it "punches above its weight" and is a leader in sectors like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and financial services.





