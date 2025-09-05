/‘Dems don’t care about victims’: Trump lashes out over Jeffrey Epstein ‘hoax’, demands credit for ‘legendary’ job

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 5) lashed out at the “confused and badly failing” Democratic Party over the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying that they don’t care about the victims. Rather, Trump claims, the Democrats befriended Epstein, socialised with them, travelled to his island and took his money. This comes days after the US House Oversight Committee on Tuesday (Sep 2) dropped the first batch of Jeffrey Epstein records online, hailing “full transparency”. However, the more than 33,000 pages that were released were heavily redacted documents.

Taking aim at the Democrats in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that? Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, ‘nowhere to be found.’”

“The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!” he added.

‘Merely another Democrat hoax’

Trump further alleged that Democrats don’t care about the victims, adding that they never did before as well, and went on to call it “merely another Democrat hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others.” Trump claimed that this was an attempt to deflect and distract “from the great success of a Republican President” and the “record setting” failure of the previous administration of former president Joe Biden and his party.

The US President further demanded credit for the “great, even legendary, job” that the Republicans were doing, saying that it's time to end the “Democrat Epstein Hoax” as the Department of Justice has “done its job”.

Redacted documents

Meanwhile, the documents released by the US House Oversight Committee on Tuesday (Sep 2) left critics to wonder if this was accountability or just a political pacifier.