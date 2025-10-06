/‘Crucial to shut down every...’: Zelensky calls for sanctions after Western parts found in Russian drones, missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (Oct 6) accused Western nations of supplying components for Russian drones and missiles used in strikes against Ukraine following a weekend air attack on the country. On Sunday (Oct 5) night, Russia fired nearly 500 drones and over 50 missiles at Ukraine, killing five and damaging energy infrastructure. Zelensky said that weapon systems contained 102,785 “foreign-made components”.

“During the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapon systems containing 102,785 foreign-made components,” Zelensky said in a post on X, referring to an attack in the early hours of Sunday. He added that components were made from companies in the US, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Korea.

Converters, sensors and microcomputers were among the foreign-made components found in the drones and missiles intercepted by Ukraine, Zelensky said.

“At least 50 different microelectronic components in each Shahed are produced in China and Taiwan. Microcontrollers for UAVs are made in Switzerland, while microcomputers for drone flight control are produced in the United Kingdom. Optoisolators for cruise missiles come from Japan, switching connectors from Germany. Russia also uses processors manufactured in the Netherlands and servomotors and bearings made in the Republic of Korea,” he said.

Zelensky further said that Kyiv is preparing new sanctions “against those who help Russia and its war,” adding that “we have communicated proposals to curb the supply schemes.”

He further added, “Partners already possess the detailed data on each company and each product — they know what to target and how to respond. This week, the G7 sanctions coordinators will meet, and we expect a systemic decision to ensure that the sanctions are truly effective.”

He concluded, “It is crucial to shut down every scheme that circumvents sanctions, because Russia uses each one to keep killing. The world has the power to stop this.”

In its latest offensive, Ukraine on Monday (Oct 6) said that it struck a major Russian explosives factory and an oil terminal in occupied Crimea.