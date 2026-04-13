As both US and Iran delegations exit Pakistan after holding talks with Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (Apr 13) said that "full efforts" were going on to resolve the conflict. These talks came after Tehran made it clear that strikes in Lebanon must stop. Despite the initial mention of peace talks, the US persisted in its bombardment. He also noted that the two-week ceasefire "still stands." However, they failed to secure a lasting peace deal following the talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

While addressing a cabinet meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said, and was quoted in the news agency PTI, “Today, the ceasefire still stands. As I am talking to you, matters that are not resolved, full efforts are underway to resolve them.” Amid the global energy crisis, US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday. This was done in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It was the first time that the two delegations sat face-to-face. I am a witness to it," the Pak PM added, stating the process went on continuously for 21 hours. Ahead of the talks held on Saturday (Apr 11), in a statement, the Pak Prime Minister's Office noted, “The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and expressed condolences over the loss of thousands of precious lives in these hostilities. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and that it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened.”

As the US and Iran reached an intial agreement with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has now raised concerns to Islamabad about ceasefire violations."