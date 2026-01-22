/'Cannot negotiate sovereignty...': Denmark urges 'constructive' talks amid Trump's aggressive Greenland push

Amid US President Donald Trump's massive push to acquire Greenland, Denmark called on Thursday (Jan 22) for "constructive" talks that respect the territorial integrity of the EU and NATO member. The comments came after Trump abruptly announced he was scrapping tariffs against Europe and ruling out military action to take Greenland from Denmark. "We can negotiate all political aspects: security, investment, the economy. But we cannot negotiate our sovereignty. I have been informed that this has not been the case," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.

Trump's Greenland push

US President Trump has claimed that America wants Greenland for national security purposes and it does not belong to Denmark. He also shared a map of United States showing Greenland and Canada as part of America. A major buzz has been created around Trump's plan to takeover Greenland even as he has not clarified if he would used US forces for fulfilling his desire. Trump argued that US ownership is a necessity to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory. He claimed that the area is already "covered with Russian and Chinese ships" and mocked Greenland’s own defenses as consisting of just “two dog sleds.”