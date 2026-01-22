Breaking his silence on US President Donald Trump's latest obsession - Greenland - Russian President Vladimir Putin distanced his country from the matter and said that it should be solved between Washington and Copenhagen bilaterally. Putin's remark was first quoted by Russian news agencies as he addressed the national Security Council.

“What happens to Greenland is none of our business. Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that’s a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone’s interested in it right now,” Putin said. However, he also added that the current situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th-century sale of Alaska to the United States. He estimated the current value of Greenland at $200-250 million. This comes even as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Greenland was not "a natural part" of Denmark and that the problem of former colonial territories was becoming more acute. Putin's Alaska statement is also seen as a veiled warning to United States over its Greenland push. In 1867, the United States purchased Alaska from the Russian Empire for $7.2 million. The deal was negotiated by US Secretary of State William Seward and Russian Minister Edouard de Stoeckl.

Additionally, the comment by Lavrov was read by analysts as Russia siding with the US on the matter of Greenland even as Trump has blamed Moscow and Beijing for their influence on the island. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov brushed aside Trump's concerns and said that Russia had no interest in interfering in Greenland's affairs and that Washington knew that Moscow itself had no plans to take control of the island. "In principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it? It was neither a natural part of Norway nor a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are now accustomed to it and feel comfortable is another matter."

Trump's Greenland push