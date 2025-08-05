/'Can't force countries': Kremlin hits back at Trump for 'illegally' threatening India over Russian oil imports

After US President Donald Trump criticised India for buying Russian oil amid its war with Ukraine, the Kremlin on Tuesday (August 5) slammed Trump's threats to raise tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, calling it "illegal". Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, while speaking to reporters, said that it was unacceptable to force countries to stop trading with Russia, according to Reuters and AFP reports.

Peskov further stressed that sovereign nations can choose their trading partners.

Trump earlier took to Truth Social, posting, "They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine." The US president further accused India of selling Russian oil "on the Open Market for big profits”.

Trump last week also imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, along with penalties for arms trading with Russia, as well as oil imports. Later, on Monday (Aug 4), Trump issued a fresh threat of a “substantial hike” in trade duties on India for buying Russian oil and “selling it on the open market for big profits”.

Following the statements made by the US president, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict.”

India even stated that the US earlier actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening the stability of global energy markets.