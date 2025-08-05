/Bad if we do it, good if you do? US, West's Russia energy trade HYPOCRISY EXPOSED as Trump browbeats India with tariffs, fines

India is being attacked by US President Donald Trump over its energy and defence trade with Russia, alleging it's fuelling Moscow's war with Ukraine. But Trump is hiding more than what he reveals. Many Western nations, including NATO members and the US, continue to trade in Russian energy—directly or indirectly—using exemptions, loopholes and round-tripping. The overview below focuses solely on oil and gas trade, and even that is shocking.

Western nations, including NATO members, continue to import Russian energy

If you're too busy to read the whole thing, here's a snapshot: As recently as June, the European Union was the largest buyer of Russian Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), purchasing 51 per cent of Russia's LNG exports. The EU also bought 37 per cent of piped natural gas (PNG), while NATO member Turkiye bought 27 per cent. Turkiye is, in fact, the largest buyer of Russian oil products, accounting for 26 per cent of exports.

Five top EU importers of Russian fossil fuels paid Russia a total of 1.2 billion euros. Crucially, over 72 per cent of these imports were in natural gas, which the EU has not sanctioned. May be because this gas is essential for heating European homes during cold months.

Belgium, host of the EU headquarters, was the second-largest importer in June, spending 300 million euros on LNG alone—a 12 per cent increase from May. France followed, importing 232 million euros worth of Russian LNG.

Then, there’s the indirect trade. In June, more than half of Russian seaborne oil exports were transported on G7+ tankers, up from 36 per cent in January to 56 per cent. This shows Western logistical involvement in sustaining Russian exports.

US still imports enriched uranium from Russia

According to Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, the US continues to import enriched uranium from Russia because it’s economically sensible. In 2023, Russia supplied 27 per cent of enriched uranium used by US nuclear operators—more than any other foreign supplier, he said in May this year.

This trade continues despite the US passing the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act in 2024, banning the imports from 2028 to 2040. Interestingly, waivers to this law till 2028 allow the trade to legally continue. Likhachev even claimed that ongoing discussions with the Trump administration were happening on uranium cooperation.

Shocking details of Russia's energy trade with Western nations in spite of sanctions, Ukraine war

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) exposed how energy trade with Russia persists through loopholes, exemptions, and re-routed supply chains. Here is a breakdown:

European Union is still among top buyers

The EU continues to lead in Russian LNG imports (51 per cent) and pipeline gas (37 per cent). Neither is sanctioned, which allows legal trade.

Seaborne oil and oil products continue entering Europe, despite formal bans. Crude oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia via the southern Druzhba pipeline under EU exemptions. Refined oil from Slovakia is possibly re-exported to other EU nations.

Hungary is the largest fossil fuel importer among EU countries, valued by CREA at 356 million euros in June, including 165 mn in crude oil and €191 mn in pipeline gas.

Slovakia imported 178 mn euros in crude oil and has been refining and re-exporting Russian crude to Czechia, till recent restrictions kicked in.

Netherlands bought 99 million euros worth of Russian LNG.

Many importers from Russia are NATO members

NATO countries like Belgium, France, Hungary, Slovakia, The Netherlands and Turkiye are among the largest importers of Russian energy.

Hungary and Slovakia exploit legal exemptions to refine and re-export Russian crude.

G7+ tankers, many from NATO nations, transport Russian seaborne oil, with 41 per cent of crude oil and 80 per cent of oil products moved by Western-owned or insured ships.

Turkiye: The middleman playing both sides amid NATO - Russia tussle

Turkiye was the third-largest importer of Russian fossil fuels in June this year, worth 2.3 billion euros. This included 1 billion in oil products (44 per cent of its total imports), as well as LNG and other fuels. Its Port of Ceyhan saw a 33 per cent increase in refined oil product imports, 88 per cent of which were Russian. Some of this are likely re-exported to the EU.

Greece and Spain facilitate indirect trade

Greek-owned tankers and G7+ maritime fleets play a significant role in shipping Russian oil, which is indirect complicity in the trade. According to CREA, EU waters saw Russian oil worth 218 million per day being moved through ship-to-ship (STS) operations in June, out of which 87 per cent used G7+ vessels.

Shadow fleets and maritime loopholes

A ‘shadow’ fleet of old, poorly insured tankers are still handling some Russian exports. Many transit EU waters under limited enforcement, using so-called "flags of convenience." G7+ vessels are increasingly conducting such STS operations to avoid scrutiny.

So, it's not just India that prioritises economic interests

It’s clear that India is not alone in prioritising energy security over geopolitical rhetoric. Unlike others, India is unapologetic about buying Russian oil. Western and NATO countries continue their robust energy trade with Russia, either through legal exemptions or indirect methods like refining and maritime rerouting, as explained above.

Countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, and France remain key players in this trade despite their public posturing. G7+ tankers and facilities enable Russian fossil fuel trade, while the US quietly continues its uranium imports.

Western nations are doing exactly what they criticise others for—prioritising their own interests. In short, energy security trumps geopolitics. Trump can’t trump that.

