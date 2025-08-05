Republican congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, once among the strongest backers of Donald Trump, has lashed out at the US president over his plans to raise tariffs on India. She also slammed Trump for the continued US aid to Ukraine, in what is being seen as the latest sign of a growing rift between the MAGA firebrand and her Republican party. Greene's sharp rebuke followed Trump's announcement Monday (Aug 4) that he would impose "substantially" higher tariffs on India, accusing the long-time US ally of financing Moscow's war in Ukraine and profiteering from discounted Russian oil while ignoring the human toll of the conflict.

Trump claims India profiteering from Russia's war in Ukraine

In a post on X, Trump claimed, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits." He added that "They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!." The US president said he would raise tariffs in response.

But Greene, long considered a staunch Trump ally, fired back online, urging him to focus instead on restricting immigration and ending support for Ukraine’s defence. "End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war," she wrote on X. Her message made reference to a longstanding issue repeatedly raised by the Republican base, who view the H1-B visa program as a threat to American workers. The program allows US companies to hire foreign talent — especially in the tech sector — for specialised jobs on a temporary basis.

Trump losing friends? After Musk, is Greene miffed by Trump?

Greene's latest criticism seems part of a broader pattern. In recent weeks, she has voiced mounting frustration with the direction of the Republican Party, distancing herself from GOP leadership. "I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore," she told the Daily Mail over the weekend. "The course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it...I just don’t care anymore," she added.

Greene has previously also warned Trump over his handling of key issues, including transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case. In a post on X last month, she said, "Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else".

Russia, Ukraine and Trump