/Russia accuses US of ‘neocolonial agenda’ after Trump’s tariff threats on oil

Russia accused the US President Donald Trump’s administration of pursuing a “neocolonial agenda”. Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that sanctions and restrictions imposed by Washington are “politically motivated economic pressure” against those who choose an independent course on the international stage. This comes as the United States recently announced significant tariffs on several of its trade partners.

When asked about how Russia view tariffs imposed by Trump, Zakharova said, “Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.”

The spokesperson further added that actions by the US “represent a direct infringement on the sovereignty of other nations and an attempt to interfere in their internal affairs.” She added that Trump’s policy risks slowing global economic growth, disrupting supply chains, and deepening the fragmentation of the international economic system.

Zakharova sharply said, “We firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within BRICS, who share this perspective.” She further stated that Russia stands ready to deepen cooperation and resist the “unlawful unilateral sanctions” imposed by the US.

In a latest move, Trump on Monday (Aug 4) announced that the US will “substantially raise” the tariff paid by India for buying “massive amounts of Russian oil” and selling it in the open market “for big profits.”

Responding to the threats made by the US president, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, calling the criticism “unjustified and unreasonable.”

