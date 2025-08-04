/Trump threatens he’ll not fund states for natural disasters if they boycott Israeli products

US President Donald Trump has threatened not to fund the states and cities to prepare for natural disasters if they choose to boycott Israeli companies, Reuters reported. The Trump administration has directed that the states must certify that they will not cut off “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies” to receive the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Failing to do so, the US states will not get around $1.9 billion - the only amount they rely on to cover search and rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries and backup power systems, among other expenses, according to 11 agency grant notices reviewed by Reuters.

This condition of Trump came amid the intense boycott trend against the products of Israel and all the countries supporting Netanyahu in his occupation of Gaza. The trend is a way to put pressure on the countries to stop the war in Gaza.





“DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism,” a spokesperson for Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Netanyahu's 3 war objectives to ensure Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a government meeting on Monday (August 4) and said he will soon brief his army on how to achieve the three specific war objectives in Gaza as he vowed to work to ensure Gaza "never again threatens Israel." Talking in the meeting, Netanyahu said, "1,955 years ago, just after the Ninth of [the Hebrew month of] Av, we suffered our greatest fall ever, which changed the face of Jewish history. Since then, we have been divided, separated and fighting each other."

What are the 3 war objectives?

As per an official statement released by his office, Netanyahu said that Israel has three major goals in the war with Hamas in Gaza. The objectives are: Defeating the "enemy", releasing hostages, and "ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel."