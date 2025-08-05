India defies Trump’s threats over Russian oil purchases

India has issued a strong rebuttal to US President Donald Trump’s latest threats to impose higher tariffs on Indian imports, specifically targeting the country’s continued purchase of oil from Russia. Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, accused India of “profiting” from reselling Russian oil, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He warned that unless India ceases its oil imports from Russia, the US would “substantially raise the tariff” on goods from India. Trump’s accusations claim that India “doesn’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed” and that it is taking advantage of Russia’s discounted oil by selling it on the global market for “big profits”. The US president’s comments come as part of a broader push to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies, including countries like India that continue to do business with the Kremlin despite the war in Ukraine.

India’s rebuttal: Unjustified and unreasonable

In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp statement, dismissing Trump’s claims as “unjustified and unreasonable”. A spokesperson emphasised that India’s decision to import Russian oil was driven by economic necessity, as Western sanctions on Russia forced Moscow to offer discounted crude, which India has utilised to stabilise global energy markets. The spokesperson also pointed out that the US had initially encouraged India to buy Russian oil in the early stages of the Ukraine conflict.

India’s government made it clear that it would continue to safeguard its national interests, regardless of US pressure. The spokesperson also highlighted the inconsistency in US policy, noting that the US itself continued to engage in trade with Russia, with trade worth $3.5 billion between the two countries last year. “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the statement added.

Trade tensions deepen amid geopolitical rift

The tensions over Russian oil are part of a broader set of challenges in the US-India relationship. While India has historically maintained a non-aligned stance, balancing ties with both Russia and the West, the US has raised concerns about India’s growing economic ties with Moscow. However, India has remained resolute in its position, emphasising that its energy and defence policies will not be dictated by outside pressure.

The Indian government also rejected Trump’s previous claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, calling it false. The ongoing geopolitical tension, coupled with Trump’s recent tariffs and inflammatory rhetoric, has made it increasingly difficult for both nations to maintain a cooperative relationship, particularly as India seeks to strengthen its strategic autonomy.