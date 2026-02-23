/‘BUYER BEWARE’: Trump warns nations of steep tariffs if they back out of trade deals

President Donald Trump threatened US trade partners across the world with steep tariffs, “especially those that have ‘ripped off’ the U.S.A for years and even decades”, warning of much higher tariffs than those they had recently agreed to.

The US president further warned that “any country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision” would face strong consequences, and cautioned “BUYER BEWARE” to nations that have concluded deals with Washington and now seek to renegotiate trade agreements following the apex court’s ruling.

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. Buyer Beware," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a significant move, following the US Supreme Court decision, India has postponed its high-level trade delegation's visit to Washington, originally set to begin on February 23.

The decision to reschedule was made on Sunday, following Friday's ruling that struck down Trump's global tariffs as New Delhi seeks legal clarity on the new 15% global surcharge. The delay puts the March interim deal in jeopardy while officials recalibrate negotiating leverage under the new US legal landscape.

Earlier in the day, Trump doubled down on his attacks on the US top court, saying that the Supreme Court accidentally and unwittingly gave "far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling." Threatening to use licenses, the US president said he "can do absolutely 'terrible things' to foreign countries".

He accused the apex court of favouring China, saying, “The next thing you know, they will rule in favour of China.” He added that the Supreme Court would find a way to reach the wrong conclusion — one that would again make China and various other nations happy and rich.

Trump's latest remarks came just two days after he raised tariffs to 15 per cent on countries from around the world. Earlier, he announced 10 per cent global tariffs following the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the tariffs he had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), saying it “does not authorise the President to impose tariffs.”