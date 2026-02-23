/Iran-US tensions: 'US President is a man of... wait and see' alert sent to thousands in Iran as tensions escalate

Thousands of mobile phone users across Iran reportedly received an unexpected Persian-language message on Monday (February 23) saying, “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see.” The alert, sent from an unidentified number, was first reported by Iran International, citing Iranian state media. The message surfaced amid intensifying tensions between Donald Trump and Tehran. The US president has escalated his rhetoric against Iran’s leadership and reinforced American military assets across the Middle East, fueling speculation about a potential strike.

Trump recently indicated he is weighing a “limited military strike” against Iran. His remarks come ahead of a planned new round of indirect negotiations in Geneva scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to CBS, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed cautious optimism, saying there remains a “good chance” to resolve the nuclear dispute diplomatically. However, he stressed that Iran would not negotiate under military pressure. Meanwhile, regional tensions prompted the US embassy in Lebanon to evacuate dozens of personnel as a precaution, according to Lebanese media reports.

Tehran warned Washington that any military action would be met with a forceful response. Iranian officials have also indicated they are preparing a draft nuclear proposal to present to mediators in the coming days. While Iran maintains its nuclear program is strictly civilian, Western governments suspect it is pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities.

Domestically, unrest has resurfaced. University students marking the start of a new academic term launched fresh demonstrations against the Islamic Republic. Protesters revived chants heard during nationwide demonstrations earlier this year, which were suppressed in a violent crackdown.

Trump previously suggested Iran had no more than 15 days to reach an agreement, implying military action could follow if talks collapse. Although Tehran insists negotiations should focus exclusively on its nuclear activities, Washington seeks to broaden discussions to include Iran’s missile development and its backing of regional armed groups. Two prior rounds of indirect talks were held in Switzerland under Omani mediation, with another meeting anticipated this week.

While Iran and Oman confirmed the schedule, US officials have yet to formally do so. In a weekend interview with Fox News, US envoy Steve Witkoff questioned why Iran had not yielded despite the American military buildup. The European Union has urged both sides to pursue diplomacy. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised that another conflict in the region must be avoided, noting that current circumstances may provide an opportunity for a negotiated solution.

Iran’s leadership is contending with mounting internal and external pressures, including recent mass protests, last year’s brief conflict with Israel, and the weakening of its regional allies.