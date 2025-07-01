/'Bodies decapitated, hanging from a bridge': How Sinaloa Drug Cartel engulfed in war - EXPLAINED

The Mexican Sinaloa cartel, one of the world's largest and most feared crime syndicates, has been involved in an internal war that has been raging for months now. The cartel has been facing heavy financial and human losses and has found itself rolling in a profound distress, which hints that its survival is at risk.

In the latest war between the factions of the Sinaloa drug cartels, Mexican authorities have found 20 bodies in the state of Sinaloa. While, four of the victims had been decapitated and their bodies had been found hanging from a bridge on a main road near Culiacan, the state capital.

Meanwhile, another 16 people's bodies, were found inside a van parked beneath the bridge. Several heads were found in a bag at the site. Now, the Jalisco New Generation cartel has also joined the conflict.

The war broke out on September 9, 2024, six weeks after the arrest of two of Mexico's most powerful crime bosses in El Paso, Texas.

What does the cartel do?

The Sinaloa Cartel is mainly responsible for the mass production of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, which have had a devastating effect in the US. The cartel has been operating under an "umbrella" model with a wide network of criminal cells and affiliates across several countries.

They were using it to traffic drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, and launder billions of dollars. The group was also involved in human trafficking, migrant kidnapping, illegal logging, and fuel theft.

The members of the cartel feel power through violent activities, corrupting officials, killing and extorting citizens, whom they see as a threat to their business.

Who founded it?

The cartel was founded and led by Joaquin Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, and Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as El Mayo. But, the two Mexico's most powerful crime bosses were arrested. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who founded the Sinaloa cartel with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was detained along with one of Guzmán’s sons. This happened after a small plane touched down in the US.

Guzman is now serving a life sentence in the US. He was quite popular, not just for being one of the biggest drug cartel leaders, but also for escaping a prison. He once slipped out of a prison in a laundry cart, and years later vanished through a tunnel even with maximum security.

El Mayo accused El Chapo's son of betraying him and giving him to the US authorities. Following this, a faction led by El Mayo's son started a war against another led by the two sons of El Chapo, who remain free in Mexico.

The Mexican government has tried to end the regional war with thousands of soldiers, but was unable to do it. The last two months have been the most violent year, with the war leaving nearly 3,000 dead or missing.

A message found alongside the bodies under the bridge indicated that the perpetrators belonged to La Mayiza, the faction led by El Mayo’s son.

During this loss, El Chapo's sons, also known as Los Chapitos have reportedly struck a deal with their one-time rival, the Jalisco cartel.