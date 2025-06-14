/'Bad unintended inphographics': Israel 'apologises' for map showing Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan, and it's not the first time

Israel has apologised after sharing a map that wrongly placed Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan. The mistake drew swift criticism online, prompting the Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, to clarify the issue.

“Bad unintended inphographics. already asked to get removed/fixed,” Azar posted on social media platform X, replying to a user who urged India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, to raise the matter.

The map was originally published by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which also issued an apology. “This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologise for any offence caused by this image,” the IDF said.

At the time of writing, the IDF post with the wrong map was still live on X.

India has consistently stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an “integral” and “inalienable” part of the country.

Not the first time Israel has made a similar error

This is not the first time Israel has had to issue an apology over a map depicting Jammu and Kashmir inaccurately. In 2024, Tel Aviv removed a similar map and said the error was due to a mistake by the editor of the website where the map appeared.

Such incidents have also involved international organisations and tech companies. In February 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed an incorrect map, prompting India to raise the matter directly with the agency. In June 2021, Twitter – now called X – came under fire for a map that showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

Modi calls for peace amid Israel-Iran tensions

The apology from Israel came shortly after its large-scale military operation in Iran. Early on Friday, Israel said it struck over 100 targets across Iran, including nuclear sites and military installations. Tehran confirmed the deaths of several key figures, including Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guards head Hossein Salami, and senior adviser Ali Shamkhani.

Iranian media reported that six scientists and several civilians, including children, were also killed in the strikes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India’s concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Modi posted on X.