/'Australian government bears responsibility': Israeli ministers condemn Bondi Beach mass shooting at Hanukkah event

Israeli leaders on Sunday (Dec 14) strongly condemn a mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, saying it showed growing antisemitism in Australia. President Isaac Herzog, speaking in Jerusalem, described the shooting as a “very cruel attack” by "vile terrorists". He said Israel was deeply shaken by the news and was praying for those injured and killed. Herzog called on the Australian government to

take strong action and fight against the “enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society”

“At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach," said Herzog.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We repeat our alerts time and again to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society," he added.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett also issued the statement in his own post on X/Twitter, blaming the Australian government for the attack and demanding them to take "immediate, decisive action to protect Jewish communities."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he was horrified by the attack and linked it to ongoing antisemitic behavior in Australia over the past two years. He referred to protest slogans such as “Globalise the Intifada” and said Australian authorities, which received “countless warning signs, must come to its senses.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident was “shocking and distressing.” He confirmed that police and emergency services were at the scene and “working to save lives”.

In a statement, Albanese said, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.”

“I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police,” he added.