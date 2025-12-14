/'Entirely foreseeable': Australian Jewish CEO says after shooting in Sydney's Bondi beach kills 10

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 15:50 IST
Police stand on a road after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney Photograph: (AFP)

At least 10 people have been killed after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14). According to witnesses, around 50 shots were fired during the shooting

The leader of the Australian Jewish Association has described the deadly shooting at a Hanukkah gathering on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14) as a disaster that could have been prevented. Speaking to news agency AFP, Robert Gregory said authorities had received repeated warnings but failed to put sufficient measures in place to safeguard the Jewish community, placing responsibility on the Albanese government.

Police have confirmed that ten people have lost their lives in the attack, among them one of the suspected gunmen. A second suspect was taken into custody after being shot and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities also reported that at least twelve civilians were wounded, along with two police officers who were injured while responding to the incident. An exclusion zone has been established around the beach as specialist teams work to locate and neutralise potential explosive devices. Officials have not yet disclosed the exact boundaries of the restricted area.

Mass shootings are highly uncommon in Australia, particularly in high-profile, closely monitored locations such as Bondi Beach. Since sweeping gun law reforms were introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, the country has largely avoided large-scale attacks in public spaces. The violence at one of Sydney’s most popular coastal areas has deeply unsettled the nation and is expected to reignite debate around security preparedness, law enforcement strategies, and firearm regulations.

New South Wales Police first alerted the public to the unfolding situation at approximately 7:47 pm (local time), posting on social media platform, X, that officers were dealing with an active and evolving emergency. People in the area were urged to seek immediate shelter. In a later update, police confirmed the death toll and stated that one alleged shooter had died at the scene while the second remained in critical condition.

A statement from the NSW police read, "A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition. At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers.”

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

