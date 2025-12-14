/WATCH | Courageous civilian disarms shooter during shooting at Sydney's Bondi beach in Australia

A video circulating online captured a moment of extraordinary bravery, showing a civilian confronting and tackling a shooter at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14). The footage shows a man in a white shirt taking cover behind a parked car in a nearby car park while the armed suspect stands only metres away. The gunman is seen wearing white trousers, a dark top and what appears to be protective gear.

Seizing a brief pause between gunshots, the bystander sprints through the parked vehicles and grabs the attacker from behind, restraining him in a headlock. A short but violent struggle follows before the civilian successfully wrenches the shotgun from the shooter, sending him stumbling backward. The man then aims the weapon at the suspect, who slowly retreats toward a nearby bridge, repeatedly glancing back as he moves away.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” confirming that police and emergency crews were responding at the scene. He extended his thoughts to those affected and urged the public to follow directions issued by New South Wales Police.

Add WION as a Preferred Source