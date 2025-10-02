/‘Attack on democratic system in India is a major risk,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Colombia; BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi government during an interaction at the EIA University in Colombia and said that the “attack on democracy” is the “single biggest risk” in India. The BJP has slammed Gandhi for his statement, saying the Leader of Opposition is once again “trying to divide India” during a foreign visit. “…There are also fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks that India has to overcome,” Gandhi said. On being asked what risks was he referring to, Gandhi said, “The single biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India.” Gandhi said that a democratic system is essential for different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive in diversity. “India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system.”

“Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk,” he said.

India cannot be like China, which has an oppressive authoritarian system: Gandhi

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahul added that India cannot afford to be “like China”, which has an oppressive authoritarian system. “We cannot do what China does: suppress people and run an authoritarian system. Our design will not accept that,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier blamed the BJP and RSS for recent violent protests in Ladakh. He claimed that the people of Ladakh and their culture were under attack by the BJP-RSS combine.

‘Cowardice’ at the heart of BJP-RSS ideology: Rahul

Gandhi also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying “cowardice” was at the heart of their ideology. “This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, ‘China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?’ At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” the Congress MP said.

Gandhi then cited an incident from VD Savarkar’s book and said, “He and his friends beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it. The Sangh’s ideology is to beat up weak people and run away from those who are stronger than them.”

WATCH: Pakistan lawmaker mocks 'salesman' Munir

BJP accused Cong MP of badmouthing India on foreign soil

The BJP slammed the Congress MP’s comments and accused him of badmouthing India on foreign soil. Calling him a “Leader of Propaganda”, the party said he “goes abroad and attacks Indian democracy”.

“Once again Rahul Gandhi behaves like LoP—Leader of Propaganda. Goes abroad and attacks Indian Democracy! After all he wants to fight Indian state! Sometimes Demands US UK should intervene into our affairs and now this. From Sena to Judiciary to Samvidhan to Sanatan !” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote in a post on X.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told news agency ANI, “It has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi to defame the country’s constitutional institutions abroad. The people of the country do not approve of this behaviour….”