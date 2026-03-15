‘Anyone clothed by US is NAKED’: Iranian official slams Gulf nations over US bases

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Saturday (Mar 14) slammed Gulf nations, claiming that US military bases in the region “do not protect anyone” but “are a threat”. This comes as hostilities continue to rise in West Asia as the US and Israel continue strikes on Iran, with Tehran targeting multiple American and Israeli targets across the Gulf and several ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “This war proved one thing quite clearly: American bases in our region do not protect anyone—they are a threat. America sacrifices everyone for Israel and does not care about anyone but Israel.”

He further added, “Anyone clothed by the US is literally NAKED!”

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Earlier on Thursday (Mar 12), Ghalibaf warned the United States and Israel, saying that Tehran will “abandon all restraint” if its islands in the Gulf are attacked. However, the next day, US forces launched an attack on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal located in the northern Persian Gulf.

Trump said that the US was striking military targets on Iran’s “crown jewel”. He added that “for reasons of decency”, he did not “wipe out” the oil infrastructure on the island. He further warned that he would reconsider his decision if Iran interfered with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.