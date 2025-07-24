Turkiye's jet purchase from Germany may be a 'headache' for Israel, points out an official. The defence deal, which includes 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, may not be a threat to Israel's air superiority, but is looked at as a significant move for Turkiye's military advancement.

Speaking to news outlet Jerusalem Post, an Israeli official said, "This isn’t a game-changing threat to our Air Force. The Typhoon is a capable but not superior aircraft compared to our fighter jets. But it’s a clear and worrying signal that Turkiye is accelerating its arms buildup in a way that could eventually challenge Israel’s military edge in the region."

Eurofighter Typhoon is being jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and is touted to be one of the most advanced fourth-plus-generation fighter jets in the world. And the inclusion in the Turkish Air Force fleet would elevate the country's aerial combat capabilities. The aircraft is known for its highly manoeuvrable. What sets it apart is the fact that it is capable of multirole missions. It is equipped with advanced radar systems, also includes air superiority and ground attack.