'$30bn civil nuclear deal, unfreeze funds': Trump admin offers Iran to resume nuclear talks | Proposal details INSIDE

After the 12-day war between Israel and Iran over Iran's building nuclear weapons, the US is now exploring a range of proposals to get Tehran back on table for further negotiations, according to four sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported. The proposals include easing sanctions, releasing billions of dollars in restricted Iranian funds, and much more.

This further includes a $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear program, according to the sources.

Despite the 12-day war and Israeli attacks on Iran, people mediating from the US and the Middle East were in talks with the Iranians over the past two weeks.

The officials from US President Donald Trump administration stressed that several proposals have been floated to the Iranians. However, there is just one consistent non-negotiable thing, zero Iranian enrichment of uranium, which Iran has consistently said it requires.

What all does the proposal include?

Among all the terms discussed between the US and Iran, some include an estimated $20-30 billion investment in a new Iranian non-enrichment nuclear program that would be used for civilian energy purposes.

The money would not directly come from the US, one official insisted, saying that he prefers its Arab partners foot the bill.

Meanwhile, in earlier rounds of talks, investment in Iran's nuclear energy facilities was discussed.

“The US is willing to lead these talks” with Iran, the Trump administration official told CNN. “And someone is going to need to pay for the nuclear program to be built, but we will not make that commitment.”

While, some other incentives include removing sanctions on Iran and allowing them the $6 billion, which has been froze in foreign bank accounts.

Another key proposal they gave is for US-backed allies in the Gulf to pay to replace the Fordow nuclear facility, which was hit by the US bunker-buster bombs last weekend during Israel-Iran war.